You don't need to go to college to find your dream job, 'degree free' entrepreneur says

Poll found 56% of all Americans viewed getting degree as a bad investment

Published March 22, 2024 at 2:11pm

(FOX BUSINESS) – A college degree isn't always necessary to land a lucrative job that can give you the lifestyle you want, one young entrepreneur firmly believes and shares with her followers on social media.

TikTokers Hannah and Ryan Maruyama run the Degree Free Network, a podcast and consulting business to educate teens, families and job-seekers on alternatives to college degrees.

Hannah Maruyama found a successful career without obtaining a four-year-degree. She says their advice can help high school students and their parents save years and tens of thousands in debt.

