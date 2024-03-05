A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'We don't need a lecture': Anderson Cooper counters left-wing smears of Israel

CNN anchor has no patience for Nina Turner's progressive talking points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 7:24pm
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper speaking with attendees at the 35th Annual Cronkite Award Luncheon at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix in Arizona. (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons)

(JNS) -- In a discussion last week during the results of the Michigan primary, CNN news anchor and host Anderson Cooper spoke up for those murdered in southern Israel by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 when a guest on the show offered a biased picture of suffering in the Gaza Strip.

Pundit Nina Turner, a former member of the Ohio State Senate, said in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s push for a ceasefire in the war that began when Hamas infiltrated the Gaza border and massacred men, women and children, that “30,000 people have been slaughtered” and “people are living in famine. They can’t get medical care. So, it can’t come soon enough for them.”

Turner also cited left-wing Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) for their early demands for a ceasefire. “They were called ‘abhorrent.’ Now, fast-forward to all of these bodies laying in the wake and people are living through this every single day—”

WND News Services
