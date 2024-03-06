Doritos the next Bud Light? Hires trans with 'depraved' intentions

Anheuser-Busch, the multi-national beer maker, still is reeling from its ill-conceived "promotion" plan to partner with a transgender activist, a man who portrays himself as a woman in online posts.

It lost billions and observers point out the Bud Light brand name likely will never recover its prominence.

Now Doritos has taken the same plunge, but then quickly backed away after discovering its chosen transgender ambassador had promoted an unsavory penchant for something approaching pedophilia.

It hired, then days later, fired its activist.

TRENDING: Joe's invitation

Bud Light's escapade involved transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, and the company probably lost "a staggering $1.4 billion" because of lost sales triggered by the scandal, reports have confirmed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The disaster got so bad cases of Bud Light were expiring, unsold, on store shelves.

A columnist at TownHall.com explained the Doritos scandal was much shorter, but in ways more serious.

Will you boycott Doritos? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The column pointed out Doritos Spain ended a relationship with "so-called 'transgender' influencer" after that person was revealed to have posted "sickening, deranged statements" in the past.

"According to the New York Post, a Doritos Spain spokesperson told Rolling Stone magazine that the partnership between the brand and the influencer was called off. In addition, a short video promo featuring the influencer, Iván González Ranedo, 24, who goes by the stage name Samantha Hudson, was removed."

Doritos just picked Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador in Spain Samantha Hudson:

-Admitted to being a pedophiIe

-Identifies as a non-binary trans girl

-Openly mocked victims of child r*pe

-An advocate for "annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the… pic.twitter.com/4t66fE17cN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024

The Post noted Hudson's prior statements were the reason.

"We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments," a company official stated. "We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind."

Ranedo, the Daily Mail revealed, calls himself "Marxist" and endorse "the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family."

JUST IN: Doritos *fires* transgender activist Samantha Hudson just two days after hiring them, claims they were unaware that Hudson likes s*xually assaulting children. Are these marketing departments run by mor*ns? Doritos is no longer working with Hudson after tweets surfaced… pic.twitter.com/ndi70toMub — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2024

The Mail report revealed Ranedo, a few years ago as a teen, said he wanted to do "depraved things" to a child, on social media.

Reports confirmed one such post said, "I want to do thuggish things" involving a "12-year-old girl."

Another post at the time translates to, "In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I'm a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl."

Newsweek reported conservatives are mobilizing in a campaign to turn "the Bud Light treatment" on Doritos now.

The report said, "Online critics have accused Hudson of being a 'pedophile,' although there is no evidence she [sic] ever acted on the fantasy she [sic] posted online as a teenager. Newsweek has reached out to Hudson via her [sic] Instagram account for comment. She [sic] has not yet publicly commented on the furor on X, YouTube, or her [sic] Instagram page."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!