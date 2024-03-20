Dozens of U.S. colleges still require COVID vaccine

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Four dozen colleges in the United States still maintain a COVID-19 vaccine requirement despite the CDC loosening protocols for the virus earlier this month and ongoing concerns about possible side effects and the overall effectiveness of the shots.

The tally is maintained by No College Mandates, an organization critical of the requirements, which argues on its website that the “coercive nature of college vaccine mandates completely disregards students’ individual freedom and right to bodily autonomy.”

As of today, these 48 colleges are the last remaining with general student population C19 vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/3pNXiZm8Au — No College Mandates (@NCM4Ever) March 16, 2024

The CDC recently recommended that the five-day isolation period for those who test positive for COVID be reduced to a 24-hour isolation period.

