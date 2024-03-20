A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dozens of U.S. colleges still require COVID vaccine

Despite ongoing concerns about adverse side effects and overall effectiveness of the jabs

Published March 19, 2024 at 8:51pm
Service member Sandra Lugo receives a COVID-19 vaccine booster during a shot event in the foc'sle aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 5, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jett Morgan)

(U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Jett Morgan)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Four dozen colleges in the United States still maintain a COVID-19 vaccine requirement despite the CDC loosening protocols for the virus earlier this month and ongoing concerns about possible side effects and the overall effectiveness of the shots.

The tally is maintained by No College Mandates, an organization critical of the requirements, which argues on its website that the “coercive nature of college vaccine mandates completely disregards students’ individual freedom and right to bodily autonomy.”

The CDC recently recommended that the five-day isolation period for those who test positive for COVID be reduced to a 24-hour isolation period.

Read the full story ›

