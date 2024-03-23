A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Drugstore giant partners with attorneys general to curb retail crime

Thieves 'not being prosecuted, and they need to be'

Published March 23, 2024 at 2:53pm

(THE BLAZE) – CVS recently announced that it is partnering with law enforcement agencies and attorneys general to curb surging organized retail crime, Fox Business reported.

On Wednesday, CVS CEO Karen Lynch told "CBS Evening News" that the chain pharmacy store is doing all it can to crack down on shoplifting, stating that thieves have been "ripping through the entire counter." Lynch stated that a lot of items in the store are locked up because burglaries have been a problem for the retailer. In 2022, American retailers lost approximately $112.1 billion to shoplifters, according to a National Retail Security survey.

"Organized retail theft is a big problem," she added. "They're coming in; they're clearing shelves off, and then reselling [the items]. What I'm most concerned about is the safety of our colleagues and the safety of our customers."

