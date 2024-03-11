A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Dutch PM hopeful Geert Wilders pledges 'full support' for Israel

Meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Amsterdam

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:37pm
Geert Wilders (Courtesy photo)

Geert Wilders

(JNS) -- Geert Wilders, the leading candidate to become prime minister of the Netherlands, on Monday pledged his “full support” for the war against Hamas terrorism, speaking during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Amsterdam.

“I just had a great meeting in Amsterdam with the President of Israel,” Wilders tweeted on Monday morning. “I told him I am proud that he visits the Netherlands and that Israel has, and always will have, my full support in its fight against terror.”

Wilders’s Party for Freedom (PVV) won a landslide victory in the Nov. 22 general election, possibly paving the way for the most pro-Israel government in the European nation’s history. PVV won 38 of the 150 seats in the House of Representatives, giving him a chance to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and possibly become prime minister.

WND News Services
