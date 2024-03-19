A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dystopian America where Bibles banned, believers forced underground: New film imagines horror

'Do I even adhere to absolute truth?'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 19, 2024 at 7:59pm
'Disciples in the Moonlight'

(FAITHWIRE) -- Picture a dystopian America where Bibles are banned, Christianity is vanquished, and believers are forced to embark on a perilous journey to worship Jesus in underground churches.

That’s the world characters face in “Disciples in the Moonlight,” a feature film releasing this summer.

According to an official description, the movie focuses on “a reluctant leader [who] heads up a team of seven Christians intent on smuggling Bibles to underground churches.” The action-packed trailer shows a world devoid of truth, where characters risk it all to exercise and live out basic beliefs.

Around the Web
