Politics Scandals U.S.

E. Jean Carroll lawyer suggests third Trump defamation lawsuit possible after new comments

'I got charged, I was given a false accusation and had to post a $91 million bond on a false accusation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:55am
Judge Lewis Kaplan threatens to throw former President Trump out his own court trial in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Courtroom sketch via video screenshot)

(CNBC) -- Donald Trump on Monday once again denied allegations by writer E. Jean Carroll that he raped and defamed her, despite facing nearly $90 million in civil penalties for making similar statements about the writer.

Carroll’s attorney quickly responded that the writer’s legal team is closely monitoring Trump’s latest remarks about her — and suggested that a third defamation lawsuit could be in store for the former president.

Trump in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” said that several civil court judgments against him in New York — two of them in Carroll’s favor — will cause companies to leave the state.

Read the full story ›

