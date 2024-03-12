E. Jean Carroll lawyer suggests third Trump defamation lawsuit possible after new comments

(CNBC) -- Donald Trump on Monday once again denied allegations by writer E. Jean Carroll that he raped and defamed her, despite facing nearly $90 million in civil penalties for making similar statements about the writer.

Carroll’s attorney quickly responded that the writer’s legal team is closely monitoring Trump’s latest remarks about her — and suggested that a third defamation lawsuit could be in store for the former president.

Trump in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” said that several civil court judgments against him in New York — two of them in Carroll’s favor — will cause companies to leave the state.

Read the full story ›