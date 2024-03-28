Economic impact of plumber shortage should concern everyone

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – Ed Bigley, the business manager for the Pittsburgh Plumbers Union Local 27, says the organization has been serving the region since the dawn of the industrial revolution in the 1870s, when it came under the umbrella of the Knights of Labor.

“It was a career that propelled generations of young people into the American dream of owning a home while working your way up the ladder to be part of one of the most vital trades in our country,” Bigley said.

That all started to change in the 1980s, when high school counselors developed a mindset that looked at students who could solve a Rubik’s cube and decided they weren’t destined for a life in trades and pushed them toward college instead.

