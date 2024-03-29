Education Dept investigating university fellowship called discrimination 'on its face'

(FOX NEWS) – Following a legal complaint, the Education Department of the U.S. Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation into a University of Wisconsin-Madison fellowship program that allegedly discriminates against White people.

Cornell University law professor and founder of the legal group Equal Protection Project (EPP), William Jacobson, revealed on Legal Insurrection the OCR began its investigation into the "Creando Comunidad: Community Engaged Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Fellows" fellowship program on Monday after the EPP filed a complaint against it in January.

Jacobson said, "The opening of an investigation by OCR is an important first step in bringing accountability to the university for a program that on its face discriminates in favor of ‘BIPOC’ students, a racial and ethnic categorization."

