If election were held now, Trump would win both electoral and popular vote

(DAILY TORCH) – Former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden both easily clinched their respective party’s nominations for the 2024 presidential race on March 13 after winning the necessary amount of delegates, setting the stage for the general election in November.

And, don’t look now, but former President Trump appears to be leading the polls not only for the popular vote — 47.2 percent to 45.1 percent in the two-way race against Biden, and 41.1 percent to 38.4 percent in the five-way race against Biden, Robert Kennedy, Cornell West and Jill Stein according to the latest compiled by RealClearPolling.com — but in each of the seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada.

Meaning, if the election were held today, Trump might not only win the Electoral College—in this case, if the polls held up, 312 to 226 — but perhaps even the popular vote, a feat no Republican has achieved for twenty years, when George W. Bush was reelected in 2004.

