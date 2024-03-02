A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Electric bus factory shuts, 425 jobs lost, latest victim of green-vehicle slump

Early euphoria of various vehicles powered by alternative fuels is over

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2024 at 1:56pm

(Pixabay)

(ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER) – In an era when clean public transportation has seemingly huge support, how can the makers of low-emission buses fail? The latest casualty is a Southern California factory where environmentally friendly buses were made. It’s being shut down by its Wisconsin-based owners.

REV Group – which makes everything from RVs to fire trucks – decided in January to exit the mass transit business, announcing the closure of its ENC bus business and its plant in Jurupa Valley. State documents show 425 jobs will be lost after the business winds down after completing outstanding orders.

Now, you probably don’t know ENC, but you’ve likely ridden in one of their products. Their legacy product was the ubiquitous airport shuttle. The manufacturer then evolved into manufacturing mass-transit buses.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







