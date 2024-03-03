Environmental disaster feared after British ship with tons of fertilizer struck by Houthis, sinks

By Kate Anderson
Daily Caller News Foundation
A British cargo ship carrying fertilizer sunk on Friday after being attacked by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen, possibly creating an environmental disaster in the area, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Rubymar was attacked on Feb. 18 by a Houthi anti-ship missile but remained afloat for days, allowing the 24-person crew to be rescued by British authorities, according to the WSJ. The ship finally sank with 22,000 metric tons of fertilizer originally headed for Bulgaria, raising concerns about the impact on the marine life in the Red Sea and surrounding areas.
TRENDING: Hamas sympathizers just harmless 'progressives'?
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
“There won’t be anyone to help under missile threat,” Ami Daniel, chief executive of the maritime artificial intelligence provider Windward, told the WSJ.
Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, the prime minister of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said the sinking was “an unprecedented environmental disaster” and Greenpeace, an international environmentalist group, claimed that the ammonium nitrate in the fertilizer may have “significant impacts on marine ecosystems,” according to the BBC.
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, one of the leaders of the Houthis, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, blaming the U.K. for not acquiescing to their demands to bring aid to Gaza in exchange for being able to tow the ship out.
The ship is the first to be sunk since the Iran-backed Houthis began their blockade of the Red Sea in November, according to the BBC. The militants have attacked over 60 vessels since their campaign began and most recently hit a U.S.-flagged ship bound for Yemen with humanitarian aid in late February but failed to inflict major damage.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!