Scandals U.S.WICKED WEATHER

'Everything is gone': Wildfire ravages America's cattle center

Has scorched more than a million acres

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2024 at 2:41pm

A firefighter works as flames from the Creek Fire push toward homes in the Cascadel Woods area of Madera County. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Josh Edelson)

(CNN) – Catastrophic wildfires ripping across the Texas Panhandle have killed at least two people and threaten to destroy more homes, cattle and livelihoods as the biggest inferno in state history engulfs more land every minute.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire has now torched more than 1 million acres in Texas alone, making it the largest fire on record in the state. The blaze had also charred more than 31,500 acres in Oklahoma as of Thursday evening, that state’s forestry service said. Altogether, the fire is among the largest in the Lower 48 since reliable record-keeping began in the 1980s.

The inferno is one of three fires burning in the Texas Panhandle – with no end in sight. Despite light precipitation in the area Thursday, dry air and ferocious winds are expected to return Friday and into the weekend – likely fueling the flames.

