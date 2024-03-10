Evidence exonerating Trump on Jan. 6 'suppressed' by infamous Republican

A new report reveals former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 Committee suppressed evidence President Donald Trump pushed for 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the nation's capital on that fateful day in 2021.

According to a a previously hidden transcript obtained by the Federalist, "Cheney and her committee falsely claimed they had 'no evidence' to support Trump officials' claims the White House had communicated its desire for 10,000 National Guard troops.

"In fact, an early transcribed interview conducted by the committee included precisely that evidence from a key source. The interview, which Cheney attended and personally participated in, was suppressed from public release until now."

The report says on Jan. 28, 2022, Deputy Chief of Staff Anthony Ornato was interviewed by the committee, during which he told Cheney and investigators he overheard White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows press Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to request as many National Guard troops as she needed to protect the city.

Ornato testified Trump had actually specified the number of 10,000 troops should be in place to keep the peace at protests scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.

He also said the White House was frustrated with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller's slow deployment of help on the mayhem-packed afternoon of Jan. 6.

"Not only did the committee not accurately characterize the interview, they suppressed the transcript from public review," the Federalist reports.

"On top of that, committee allies began publishing critical stories and even conspiracy theories about Ornato ahead of follow-up interviews with him. Ornato was a career Secret Service official who had been detailed to the security position in the White House."

For her part, Cheney has promoted the Government Publishing Office website which she says posted "transcripts, documents, exhibits & our meticulously sourced 800+ page final report."

The site features "supporting documents" to the claims made by Cheney and other anti-Trumpers.

But transcripts of fewer than half of the 1,000 purported committee interviews are present at that site.

It remains unclear precisely "how many of the hidden transcripts include exonerating information suppressed by the committee," the Federalist noted.

"The former J6 Select Committee apparently withheld Mr. Ornato's critical witness testimony from the American people because it contradicted their pre-determined narrative," said U.S. Rep. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chairman of the House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight.

"Mr. Ornato's testimony proves ... President Trump did in fact offer 10,000 National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Capitol, which was turned down."

"This is just one example of important information the former Select Committee hid from the public because it contradicted what they wanted the American people to believe," Loudermilk said.

"And this is exactly why my investigation is committed to uncovering all the facts, no matter the outcome."

