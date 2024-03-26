A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ex-Herschel Walker staffer drops sexual battery, defamation suit against CPAC organizer

'Neither the Schlapps nor the ACU paid me anything to dismiss my claims against them'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:23pm
(Video screenshot)

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp introduced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to open CPAC 2021 in Orlando, Florida

(JUST THE NEWS) -- A former staffer with the Herschel Walker Senate campaign on Tuesday dropped a sexual battery and defamation suit against American Conservative Union head Matt Schlapp.

"The claims made in my lawsuits were the result of a complete misunderstanding, and I regret that the lawsuit caused pain to the Schlapp family," stated Carlton Huffman, according to Politico. He originally claimed that Matt Schlapp had touched his groin while the pair were in a car together and sought $9.4 million in damages.

"Neither the Schlapps nor the ACU paid me anything to dismiss my claims against them," he stated.

Read the full story ›

