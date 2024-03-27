A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Front PageANIMAL KINGDOM

'Exceptional' two-headed snake undergoes major surgery in Missouri

Naturalist found traces of blood after serpent sneezed during a feeding

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 8:14pm

Tiger-Lily, a two-headed western rat snake, is in recovery after undergoing surgery in which abnormal ovaries were removed. (Missouri Department of Conservation)

(FOX NEWS) -- A non-venomous, two-headed snake's statewide journey has come to a halt after the reptile underwent major surgery this month.

Tiger-Lily, the rare western rat snake with two heads, was set to leave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center on March 18 until a team member discovered that Tiger-Lily had an "emerging health condition," according to a recent press release issued by MDC officials.

While Tiger-Lily was under supervision, Lauren Baker, a naturalist at the MDC, found traces of blood after the snake sneezed during a feeding.

Read the full story ›

