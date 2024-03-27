'Exceptional' two-headed snake undergoes major surgery in Missouri

(FOX NEWS) -- A non-venomous, two-headed snake's statewide journey has come to a halt after the reptile underwent major surgery this month.

Tiger-Lily, the rare western rat snake with two heads, was set to leave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center on March 18 until a team member discovered that Tiger-Lily had an "emerging health condition," according to a recent press release issued by MDC officials.

Saint Louis Zoo veterinarians performed surgery this month on Tiger-Lily, a unique two-headed western rat snake under the care of @MDC_online. Veterinarians removed Tiger-Lily's abnormal ovaries on March 11. She is doing well in recovery! Read more at https://t.co/HPlLJW3brU. pic.twitter.com/hEdoVVZwAP — Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) March 21, 2024

While Tiger-Lily was under supervision, Lauren Baker, a naturalist at the MDC, found traces of blood after the snake sneezed during a feeding.

