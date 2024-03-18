A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health

Exercising can supercharge breast milk with major health benefits

'There are so many myths'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 17, 2024 at 8:30pm

(Photo by Julia Rekamie on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- New mothers may be able to “supercharge” their breast milk with one simple step. A new study finds women can enhance the health of their babies by breastfeeding after exercising.

Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have found that intense exercise boosts the levels of a hormone in breast milk, which protects babies against diabetes and helps regulate their metabolism. Many mothers wonder if exercise impacts the quality of their breast milk. Until this study, there was no definitive answer, with some even concerned that their milk might sour from physical activity.

“There are so many myths about exercise and breast milk. We simply need to know more,” says Trine Moholdt, an NTNU researcher, in a university release. “The primary aim of our research is to find out if we can limit the development of overweight in children.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







