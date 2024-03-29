Experts warn nation's food supply threatened by infected illegals

There is ample evidence the illegal aliens invading the United States under Joe Biden's open borders policy have brought in dangerous diseases – infections like chicken pox, mumps, measles and tuberculosis, that mostly had been eliminated from America.

But now a report by the Epoch Times warns that diseases riding the flood of illegals into the United States actually could threaten the nation's food supply.

That tuberculosis, for example, already has infected cattle in Texas, the report said.

And worse could be coming.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report noted with "unfettered illegal immigration – some 9 million encounters since 2021" – there's simply no option for screening for "unwanted diseases."

Is America's food supply threatened by unchecked illegal immigration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It was Dr Michael Vickers, a veterinarian for 50 years and member of the Texas Animal Health Commission, who said the tuberculosis cases in dairy cattle were just the start, and "it’s only a matter of time before U.S. agriculture experiences a fresh disaster on a grand scale," the report explained.

"These people are just destroying our country. And our food supply is going to be a real critical issue," he confirmed in an interview with the Times.

He said in recent years "thousands" of cattle in Texas have been slaughter after being infected with TB, and not just TB, but drug-resistant TB, through contact with illegal aliens.

In 2015 one disaster hit a herd of about 10,000 cattle in Castro County and in 2019 another calamity hit a herd of 13,000 in Sherman County, the report said.

The Times revealed tests confirmed the strains originated outside of the U.S.

The infections are spread because, officials explained, illegal aliens are often hired to care for the herds, actually doing the milking many times.

Vickers told the Times the USDA bought the Castro herd and slaughtered it. In the later case, TB tests continue with infected animals removed.

He said, in the report, 12 illegal aliens working with those herds also were found to be infected.

The problem is that rules intended to screen people who are carrying such infections out were "sidelined" by Biden.

Ammon Blair, of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told the Times, "We’re really just mass releasing these people into the United States that could be carrying multiple diseases that aren’t even checked."

The report said there also have been spotted outbreaks including screwworm, tick fever, malaria-like infections and worse.

The diseases can arrive as larvae riding on illegals, in luggage, on backpacks and more.

The report explained the problem: "President Joe Biden rescinded former President Donald Trump’s 'Remain in Mexico' policy, under which would-be asylum-seekers stayed in Mexico while awaiting adjudication on their immigration court case. Instead, most are released directly into the United States. That has allowed wholesale importation of illnesses that illegal immigrants may have."

And it noted there have been cases in which illegal aliens brought into the U.S. chicken pox, mumps, measles, leprosy, COVID-19, and sexually transmitted diseases.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!