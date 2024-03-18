A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I failed horribly': William Shatner reveals biggest regret of his Hollywood career

Management said: 'Well, who's God? We'll alienate the nonbeliever, so, no, we can't do God'

Published March 18, 2024 at 7:53pm

(FOX NEWS) -- For 92-year-old actor William Shatner, it takes minimal reflection of his illustrious Hollywood career to pinpoint his biggest regret.

Speaking candidly about his 1989 film, "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," Shatner implies that the project was doomed from the start. He reprised his role as Capt. James T. Kirk in the film, which he originally played in the TV series.

"I wish that I’d had the backing and the courage to do the things I felt I needed to do. My concept was, "'Star Trek' goes in search of God," and management said, ‘Well, who’s God? We’ll alienate the nonbeliever, so, no, we can’t do God,’" he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read the full story ›

