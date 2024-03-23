A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Scandals U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Family of black girl who beat schoolmate nearly to death says she's the real victim

Claimed teen was 'merely defending herself'

Published March 23, 2024 at 1:45pm

(MODERNITY) – The family of the black girl who beat a schoolmate to near death in Missouri say she’s the real victim, was “merely defending herself” against bullying and is raising money for her legal defense.

Video footage showed the savage beating of a student from Hazelwood East High School, which left Kaylee Gain fighting for her life with a skull fracture, brain bleeding, and damage to her frontal lobe.

“The female student from Hazelwood East High School north of St. Louis, Missouri, who had her head repeatedly bashed into the concrete during a fight on Friday, is "fighting hard to stay alive," according to her family.

Read the full story ›

