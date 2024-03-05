A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Fasting furiously: What happens when you go 7 days without food?

'We're able to see what's happening on a molecular level across the body when we fast'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 9:27pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- Can fasting for seven days be healthy for the human body? In a pioneering study that sheds light on the age-old practice, European researchers have discovered that the human body undergoes extensive and systematic changes across multiple organs after just three days of abstaining from food. This research not only confirms the health benefits of fasting beyond mere weight loss but also maps out a molecular foundation for these effects, potentially guiding future therapeutic interventions.

Conducted by a collaborative team from Queen Mary University of London’s Precision Healthcare University Research Institute (PHURI) and the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences, the study ventured into largely uncharted territory. It explored in detail how prolonged periods without food affect the body’s functioning and health.

Fasting has been practiced for centuries for various reasons, including its supposed health benefits, the study authors note. Despite its widespread popularity, the precise biological impacts of extended fasting remained largely a mystery until now. Thanks to advances in technology, researchers can now measure thousands of proteins in our blood, offering unprecedented insights into how our bodies adapt to fasting.

