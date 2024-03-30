Feds blasted for violating 8th Amendment's limit on 'excessive fines'

The judiciary contingent that has aligned itself in a series of cases against President Donald Trump and other Americans is being blasted for violating, over and over, the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on excessive fines.

The condemnation comes from Lawrence Kadish, who serves on the board of governors of The Gatestone Institute.

"It is high time," he said, "to call on all judges and patriots to put a stop to crimes committed by those who have been elected or appointed to uphold the laws of the nation and the U.S. Constitution, but who instead have been violating the law and assaulting the Constitution – sadly with impunity."

There have been several examples of egregious federal decisions, such as the determination not to charge when ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton allegedly obstruct justice by reportedly ordering her staff to destroy 33,000 subpoenaed emails with BleachBit and smash two of her 13 BlackBerry mobile devices, he said.

Then, too, he said, Joe Biden has intentionally defied the Supreme Court's ruling that he was not authorized to make taxpayers pay some $138 billion that was loaned to college students.

First Amendment violations abound in the government, he said, citing the orchestrated efforts by the FBI and others to "quash the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop."

Or "calling true medical information false during the COVID-19 pandemic."

But now the Eighth Amendment has been in the bull's-eye, he explained.

First, there has been "governmental abuse of power, astronomically out of control" against those who "supposedly walked through 'the people's house'" on January 6, 2021.

And just as bad are the violations by "district attorneys and at least one judge" in a series of attacks on President Donald Trump, he said.

"We have seen N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James actually campaigning for election on a platform of 'get Trump' -- for what was never even mentioned," he noted. "It is the same process used by Stalin's head of the Soviet secret police (NKVD), Lavrentiy Beria, who reportedly said, 'Show me the man and I'll show you the crime.'"

"At present, we are seeing laws being contorted so that one person, former President Donald J, Trump, is being prosecuted for a supposed crime in which no estimates were misrepresented without a clause insisting that the other parties to the contract (here, sophisticated banks) verify the estimates for themselves. No one was defrauded. No one ever even complained of being defrauded or wronged. No one lost a dime. One bank even testified that as a client, Trump was a 'whale,' with whom it would like to do more business. Everyone in this kangaroo-trial of alleged criminal fraud said that they had done colossally well from it," he documented. "Yet, a fine of half a billion dollars was imposed, which had to be paid before Trump could even appear before another judge to appeal his case…

"Fortunately, on the morning of the forfeiture, the bond was reduced from half a billion dollars to 'only' $175 million -- which is also, under these fanciful circumstances, an insane amount to commit simply to be able to be heard by a court," he said.

He said so far, "Too many people are being deeply wronged. It is to be hoped that in a few months, for the sake of public confidence in free and fair elections, our Republic and our Constitution, that these injustices and others like them, will be set right."

