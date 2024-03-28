A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH

Feds say state's facial hair ban for prison guards amounts to religious discrimination

Sikhs, Muslims wear beards as expression of faith

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 28, 2024 at 11:15am

(MY NORTHWEST) – The federal government is asking a court to halt California’s enforcement of a rule requiring prison guards to be clean-shaven, saying it amounts to religious discrimination for Sikhs, Muslims and others who wear beards as an expression of their faith.

The civil rights complaint filed Monday by the U.S. Justice Department says the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s prohibition on facial hair denies on-the-job accommodations for officers of various religions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It seeks a temporary court order “allowing these officers to wear beards while CDCR fully assesses options for providing them with religious accommodations while complying with California safety regulations,” the justice department said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Feds say state's facial hair ban for prison guards amounts to religious discrimination
Feds approve 10-digit loan for nuke plant that's licensed only through 2031
California's economic woes are way worse than we thought
Blackrock served with 'cease and desist' order over 'fraudulent' green claims
Biden's illegals total more than populations of 33 individual states
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×