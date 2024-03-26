A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Scandals WorldBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Female scholar who believes in biological sex gets canceled

'I find it quite shocking'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 6:58pm

(Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The Canadian government “no-platformed” a sociology professor for her views on biological sex, the scholar alleges.

Alice Sullivan, a professor of sociology at University College London IOE’s Social Research Institute, said her talk “Why do we need data on sex and gender identity?” was canceled at the last minute and her honorarium was denied.

“I find it quite shocking that a national Department of Justice would act to shut down a discussion about data collection on sex which clearly some members of the department were keen to have. Why are those who oppose data collection on sex so unwilling to have a conversation?” Sullivan told The College Fix via email recently.

Read the full story ›

