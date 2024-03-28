Former neo-Nazi who inspired skinhead in 'American History X' turns to God after learning he's Jewish

(THE BLAZE) – A former neo-Nazi who inspired Edward Norton's character in "American History X" has recently revealed that he is of Jewish descent. After finding out the truth about his ancestry, Frank Meeink, 48, decided to turn his life around, according to the New York Post.

Meeink — who found out he was Jewish through a DNA test — was previously the figurehead of a violent far-right group in the early 1990s, even going so far as to torture those he perceived as enemies to ignite the flames of a race war.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The former neo-Nazi was a devout anti-Semite and sported a swastika tattoo on his neck. He claimed that the "Zionist occupation government" run by the Jews was the "root of all evil." But now — after all the years of hatred toward those who were not like him — Meeink revealed that he is Jewish. He was motivated to take a DNA test after a friend mentioned that he "looked Jewish."

Read the full story ›