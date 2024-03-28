A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diversions World

Former paratrooper makes incredible claim about a crashed UFO being recovered

MI6 unit known as E Squadron reportedly confesses

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 27, 2024 at 9:21pm

(Image by Stefan Keller from Pixabay)

(OUTKICK) -- A former paratrooper is making an incredible claim about a crashed UFO being recovered.

One of the most stunning claims made by whistleblower David Grusch is that there's some kind of UFO recovery program. Journalist Michael Shellenberger also claimed the government is hiding as many as a dozen downed crafts. Now, a claim is going viral that the British recovered a craft more than 30 years ago.

Franc Milburn, a former member of the British Army's Parachute Regiment, told the Daily Mail that a former member of an MI6 unit known as E Squadron - identified as John - confessed to him that the unit recovered a crashed alien UFO.

Read the full story ›

