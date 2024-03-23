Former teacher fired once again after OnlyFans account raises concerns

(DIGIFECTION) – Brianna Coppage, a former Missouri teacher, faced termination from her new role only days after starting, following her resignation from St. Clair High School due to the discovery of her OnlyFans account by school administrators.

At her new job as a community support specialist at Compass Health, her employment was cut short within a week after her employers found out about her account on the platform, citing a breach of their social media policy.

“I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month,” Coppage disclosed to KMOV-TV. “They admitted that they didn’t call my references or Google me before they hired me.”

