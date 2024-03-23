A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Former teacher fired once again after OnlyFans account raises concerns

Turned to porn site to supplement her income

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 23, 2024 at 12:58pm

(Unsplash)

(DIGIFECTION) – Brianna Coppage, a former Missouri teacher, faced termination from her new role only days after starting, following her resignation from St. Clair High School due to the discovery of her OnlyFans account by school administrators.

At her new job as a community support specialist at Compass Health, her employment was cut short within a week after her employers found out about her account on the platform, citing a breach of their social media policy.

“I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month,” Coppage disclosed to KMOV-TV. “They admitted that they didn’t call my references or Google me before they hired me.”

Read the full story ›

