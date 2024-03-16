A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Front PageLET THE VENGEANCE BEGIN

Former Trump White House aide asks Supreme Court to pause his prison sentence

Contests 'any such prosecution was consistent with the separation of powers doctrine'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 4:10pm

(Pixabay)

Katelynn Richardson
Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro asked the Supreme Court Friday to pause his prison sentence.

Navarro was ordered to report to a Miami prison by March 19 to begin his four month sentence for his conviction on contempt of Congress charges over defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. Both the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta have denied his request to stay the sentence while he appeals the conviction.

TRENDING: Biden's 'fiscally responsible ways' aren't

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Navarro’s attorneys told the Supreme Court in the emergency application Friday he is the “only former senior presidential advisor to be prosecuted for contempt of congress following an assertion of executive privilege by the president that advisor served.”

“Here, despite more than four decades of interpreting the separation of powers doctrine to preclude § 192 contempt of congress prosecutions as against senior presidential advisors, the Department of Justice has concluded that Dr. Navarro’s prosecution is permissible because former President Trump failed to properly invoke executive privilege,” the petition states. “Dr. Navarro does not dispute that his failure to comply with the congressional subpoena at issue was deliberate. Rather, he contests that any such prosecution was consistent with the separation of powers doctrine.”

The DOJ indicted Navarro in June 2022 after he failed to produce documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee and declined to testify, citing executive privilege. Navarro was sentenced in January to four months in jail and a $9,500 fine.

Should Navarro's sentence be delayed?

The DOJ initially sought a six month sentence along with a $200,000 fine.

“[E]ven if executive privilege were available to appellant, it would not excuse his complete noncompliance with the subpoena,” the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. “Appellant makes no claim of absolute testimonial immunity, nor could he.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservatives chafe at GOP plan to lock in Homeland Security spending with no border changes
1st maritime aid shipments arrive on Gaza's shores as Hamas threat looms nearby
Federal court halts Biden's corporate emissions disclosure rule
Former Trump White House aide asks Supreme Court to pause his prison sentence
The missile dilemma facing the Marines
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×