Former Trump White House official told to report to jail next week

By Katelynn Richardson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House official, has been ordered to report to a Miami prison by March 19 to start his four month sentence, according to a Sunday court filing.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied in February Navarro’s request to stay his prison sentence while he appeals his conviction on contempt of Congress charges for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. Navarro reiterated his request for an appeals court to pause his sentence Sunday , with his attorney’s noting in a court filing that it is slated to begin March 19.

TRENDING: The Bidenomics war on the American family

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Dr. Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00PM EDT on March 19, 2024,” the filings states. “Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administratively stay so as to permit the Court to resolve the instant motion. Should this Court deny Dr. Navarro’s motion, he respectfully requests an administrative stay so as to permit the Supreme Court review of this Court’s denial.”

Peter Navarro defense filing: “Dr. Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00PM EDT on March 19, 2024” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 11, 2024



The Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Navarro in June 2022 after he declined to testify during his deposition and failed to produce documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee, pointing to executive privilege. After he was convicted, the DOJ recommended Navarro spend six months in jail and pay $200,000.

Is Peter Navarro innocent of any wrongdoing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Dr. Navarro’s challenge to the district court’s determinations with respect to executive privilege and/or precluding Dr. Navarro from asserting executive privilege as a defense at trial are complicated issues rife with ‘close questions’ or questions, ‘that very well could be decided the other way,'” his attorneys wrote Sunday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!