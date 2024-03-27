'Full Hitler': Jill Biden likens opponents of gay porn in schools to Nazis

Joe Biden's record on border security isn't that good – as he essentially ordered it wide open and invited millions of illegal aliens to invade. Now taxpayers already have paid billions and American cities still are struggling to meet the demands for financial help.

His economy has left Americans facing inflation of more than 18% since he took office, and struggling to pay their grocery bills.

His presentation of America to the world has left the door open for multiple wars to erupt.

So for his campaign this year, something else had to be used, and a report from the National Pulse explains that has been "fearmongering" concerning "threats about an alleged danger former President Trump and his supporters pose to 'democracy.'"

Actually critics have said Democrats are the ones deconstructing democracy because they want to banish Trump, and others, from the 2024 ballot, so voters would not, in fact, be able to choose their leader.

As part of that fearmongering, Jill Biden, in a campaign stop, has compared the conservative desire to rid public schools of gay porn, and have the schools focus on educational basics like reading, history, writing and math to Naziism.

Jill Biden: If you don't want your kids reading Gender Queer or other sexually explicit gay porn books in school then you are akin to Nazis during World War II. Report here: https://t.co/FQkF6ZpmLL pic.twitter.com/GzEBTGnejK — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 25, 2024

She was speaking at an event for the Human Rights Campaign when she delivered her rant.

"Rights are being stripped away. Freedoms are eroding. More and more state laws are being passed…Just last night, we had to fend off more than 50 anti-gay amendments that Republicans tried to force into the government funding bill… they served only one purpose: to spread hate and fear," she claimed.

"History teaches us that democracies don’t disappear overnight. They disappear slowly. Subtly. Silently. A book ban. A court decision. A 'don’t say gay' law," she continued, citing Florida's new law establishing parental rights in education that does not, in fact, even say "don't say gay."

She added, "Before World War II, I’m told, Berlin was the center of LGBTQ culture in Europe. One group of people loses their rights. And then another, and another. Until one morning you wake up — and you no longer live in a democracy."

The report said her comments "Appear to be part of the Biden camp’s wider 'full Hitler' strategy. With the Biden government’s mishandling of the border crisis and the failure of Bidenomics, the Biden campaign and the Democrats have little to run on beyond fearmongering ... ."

