Gender 'studies' exposed as something far more disturbing than actual studies

A new report stunningly has revealed that those "studies" regarding gender dysphoria, studies used to promote the scientifically impossible ideology that men can become women or vice versa, are not studies at all.

Essentially, they're propaganda.

It is Liberty Counsel, a team of legal experts that has fought multiple bans on counseling that helps people deal with those unwanted sex attractions, that has reported, "A group of scientists reviewed the compendium of current 'studies' on gender dysphoria. The researchers reviewed 5,765 scientific articles across 46 different health, psychology, science, social, and humanities databases."

The report said, "What these scientists found is that nearly all of the published research around gender affirmation includes significant flaws. These flaws would never be justified in actual scientific diagnostic procedures without the highly coordinated social and political pressure campaign the rabid LGBTQ community is waging."

Explained Liberty Counsel, "For several years, we have been told that gender dysphoria must be treated by affirming the patient’s delusion and poisoning the patient with cross-sex hormones while waiting for body mutilation surgeries to remove healthy organs. How many times have we been told that 'the science is settled'? Well, it turns out 'the science' isn't settled. In fact, what the so-called gender industry has been shoving down our throats is not science at all."

The report cited the review that confirmed many studies are no more than the "political bias" of the "gender affirmation" industry.

"This garbage is being used to BAN Christian counseling," the team explained.

"We’ve overturned 23 Christian counseling bans, but this truth-telling and lifesaving counseling remains banned in 87 other cities and states."

Such counseling involves talk therapy that might discuss a trauma that could trigger unwanted feelings, and methods to cope with those. Most of the "bans" that have been adopted continue to allow, even encourage, counseling that promotes LGBT beliefs, but bans anything that would suggest people leave those lifestyles.

The report notes the review of studies found "a near-complete 'lack of reliable and valid diagnostic criterion' being used to diagnose people with gender identity disorders."

"The American Psychiatric Association’s (APA) own website states that randomized control trials are considered the most valid method of approaching 'scientific data' in establishing treatment guidelines. Yet those trials have not been performed on the people the so-called 'gender care' industry targets. Instead, study after study was based on 'clinical data' drawn from therapists’ opinions after observation," the report warned.

Even the APA calls that the least reliable method for assessments.

Liberty Counsel pointed out, "Half of the studies reported to the APA justifying 'gender affirmation' care never even bothered to describe the methodology used to come to the authors’ conclusion. As a result, the researchers note that 'it is impossible to assess the reliability or validity of the methodology.'"

The studies, despite their lack of science, still promote "surgical" mutilations of bodies, the report said.

"They are wrong. Those pushing the LGBTQ agenda want to silence the truth and deprive people from receiving the counsel of their choice. They want to indoctrinate children, and force the LGBTQ propaganda on parents, students, and employees," Liberty Counsel warned.

"What these 5,765 studies reveal is that we have a highly politicized mental health system more concerned with billable insurance codes and profitable designer surgeries than with proper mental health treatment."

