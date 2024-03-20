Georgia judge allows Trump to appeal Fani Willis removal ruling

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee gave permission on Wednesday to former President Donald Trump and seven other co-defendants to appeal his decision that kept District Attorney Fani Willis on the 2020 election interference case.

“The requested motion is granted,” McAfee wrote in a brief order, which also clarified he will continue to work on other matters related to the case and that his decision doesn’t stop pretrial proceedings.

McAfee granted a “certificate of immediate review,” which is one part of a two-step process for Trump and others to appeal the judge’s recent decision to keep Willis on the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals will have to determine whether to take up the matter, meaning a formal review is not yet guaranteed.

