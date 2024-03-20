A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND

Georgia judge allows Trump to appeal Fani Willis removal ruling

'An odor of mendacity remains'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 12:34pm
patriotic Americans patriotism

(Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee gave permission on Wednesday to former President Donald Trump and seven other co-defendants to appeal his decision that kept District Attorney Fani Willis on the 2020 election interference case.

“The requested motion is granted,” McAfee wrote in a brief order, which also clarified he will continue to work on other matters related to the case and that his decision doesn’t stop pretrial proceedings.

McAfee granted a “certificate of immediate review,” which is one part of a two-step process for Trump and others to appeal the judge’s recent decision to keep Willis on the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals will have to determine whether to take up the matter, meaning a formal review is not yet guaranteed.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Credit applications soar as Americans scramble for cash to make ends meet
WATCH: 'Not a gun expert': Biden pick self-destructs when asked to define 'assault weapon'
Georgia judge allows Trump to appeal Fani Willis removal ruling
WATCH: Nonprofit caught on video handing residency papers to man without ID
U.S. intel official: Cross-dressing made me a 'better intelligence officer'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×