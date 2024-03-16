A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Germany prepares to bring back the draft

Catastrophic report describes lack of weapons, ammo, rapidly aging armed forces

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 2:18pm

(REMIX) – Germany’s own military and government are painting such a dire picture of the armed forces that there are now calls from some of the most powerful politicians in the country to reinstate mandatory military service.

A video produced by Remix News details testimony provided by Eva Högl, German Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, who provided catastrophic details about the state of the German military.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Unfortunately, I have to say that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything. There is a lack of ammunition, spare parts, radio equipment, tanks, ships and aircraft. But, ladies and gentlemen, progress is being made,” said Eva Högl.

TRENDING: Jonathan Glazer's evil Oscars display

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservatives chafe at GOP plan to lock in Homeland Security spending with no border changes
1st maritime aid shipments arrive on Gaza's shores as Hamas threat looms nearby
Federal court halts Biden's corporate emissions disclosure rule
Former Trump White House aide asks Supreme Court to pause his prison sentence
The missile dilemma facing the Marines
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×