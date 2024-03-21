A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Global population set to fall for 1st time in 700 years

Last time was after Black Death bubonic plague pandemic

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:32pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(MODERNITY) – A major study published in scientific journal The Lancet has found that the global population will start to fall within decades due to vastly reduced fertility rates and may never recover.

The study, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, found that by the year 2050, 155 of 204 countries are on course to have birth rates lower than required to sustain the population level.

It notes that as of 2021, the “total fertility rate” worldwide was 2.23, hovering only just above the 2.1 children per woman needed to maintain population growth. That figure has fallen from 4.84 in 1950, with researchers predicting it will decrease to 1.83 in 2050 and go as low as 1.59 by 2100.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







