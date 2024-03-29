If you were God, how would you judge America?

The late Rev. Billy Graham, a beacon of faith for millions, once posited a thought-provoking perspective: If God doesn't judge the United States of America, then He owes Sodom and Gomorrah an apology. This statement, compelling in its time, resonates even more profoundly today amidst contemporary society's escalating sinfulness and moral erosion. If, hypothetically, the mantle of divine judgment were placed upon your shoulders for a day, how would you assess the United States through the lens of biblical morals and ethics?

The fabric of American society has been marred by a series of flagrant sins, increasingly divergent from the biblical path. Consider the issue of gender identity and the surge in transgender surgeries, including those performed on minors. This phenomenon could be interpreted as humanity's overt defiance of the divine design, a bold declaration of dissatisfaction with the Creator's choices. The alteration of one's gender, especially in children, could be viewed as a stark affront to God's sovereignty, a tangible manifestation of rebellion against the natural order established at creation.

Abortion, particularly the distribution and utilization of abortion pills, presents another profound moral quandary. Recent signals from the Supreme Court suggest an acceptance, if not endorsement, of these practices, contributing to an alarming increase in abortions, contrary to the anticipation of many who hoped for a significant reduction following legal and societal shifts. The convenience and anonymity afforded by abortion pills have only served to exacerbate this issue, pushing the sanctity of life further into the margins of societal concern. Space precludes me from opining in detail on fentanyl, human trafficking and dozens of other blights on our once-great nation.

Moreover, the moral landscape of the public education system presents its own set of challenges, with a curriculum often steeped in moral relativism or, in more extreme cases, teachings many would deem inherently evil. The dilution of absolute moral truths in favor of a more subjective, individualistic approach to ethics further complicates the societal adherence to biblical principles.

The prevailing work ethic, or lack thereof, particularly among younger generations, highlights a shift towards entitlement and aversion to labor, starkly contrasting the biblical valorization of hard work and stewardship. This cultural shift towards laziness and the demand for unearned privileges further undermines the foundational values of responsibility and diligence.

In this hypothetical divine judgment scenario, one might consider employing symbolic warnings to capture the nation's attention, mirroring the prophetic signs of old. For instance, the destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge could serve as a powerful metaphor for the impending consequences of continued moral decline. Such an event would disrupt physical connectivity and serve as a poignant reminder of the fragile nature of freedom and the consequences of straying from foundational principles.

The irony of this example is palpable, as the very symbol of American resilience and freedom becomes twisted and compromised, a reflection of the nation's current moral and ethical state. The potential ignorance of historical figures and foundational moments among the younger generation only exacerbates the problem, indicating a disconnection from the past and a lack of understanding of the sacrifices and values that built the nation.

In judging the United States from a divine perspective, the focus would inevitably fall on a call to repentance and a return to biblical principles. The judgment would likely be stern yet underscored by a desire for redemption and restoration. The ultimate goal would be to steer the nation back toward a path of righteousness, emphasizing the need for a collective moral awakening and a recommitment to the values that once defined and could again fortify the fabric of American society. But if biblical history proves anything, there has never been a moral revival without significant pain and suffering, leading up to repentance and revival. Let's hope and pray for a first: a moral revival without too much pain beforehand and for it to be a lasting movement. But if that proves impossible, bring on the pain necessary to see our God-fearing Republic's rebirth.

