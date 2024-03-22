God's Great Reset

God's great political reset will answer one or two questions that seem to have confused many men and women in our modern age.

1. Does God really exist?

2. Does God become involved in politics?

These questions are perennial favorites that have been argued by argumentative arguers, arguably forever.

But for whatever reason, we are a chosen generation. God is going to answer both of these questions for us, personally, and I would suggest definitively. This does not necessarily mean a personal visit, although some of us may receive personal attention. You decide if that's good or bad.

What it does mean is that God is taking us back to the book of Exodus, where He answered both questions definitively: for Moses, Pharaoh, his army and the Jews who had been captured and enslaved by the Egyptians.

Egypt is still a nation today, but I'm not sure anyone in our world views it as a superpower, as it was at the time that God answered those questions for Pharaoh, the Egyptians, the enslaved Jews and all the rest of us who have read Exodus.

Still, sometimes God does repeat Himself. I suspect this happens when He wants to make sure that we get what He's trying to tell us. Let's do a brief recap to see where we are and what might have attracted God's attention in our getting to this place in history.

We live in an era that could well be termed "the blight of the billionaires." They probably aren't really as wealthy as that sounds, since the Federal Reserve has been working tirelessly to print more American greenbacks to make us all think we have money and are getting better and better off. We aren't, of course, because all that money printing just dilutes the value of each Federal Reserve note. Notice, they don't call it money, just a note ("Look, Ma, how much money I've got now! By the way, were starter houses half a million dollars when you and Dad bought your first home?")

So a billionaire might not be as wealthy as we first think, although a thousand million dollars could still buy quite a few starter homes even today.

Well, that's enough background. "What the heck political reset are you talking about? That kind of worries me."

If you are worried about God resetting our political process, go ahead and take comfort in the fact that God is resetting our financial system as well.

It makes perfect sense. Our government "servants" have been using both politics and finances to control us ever since we as a nation got uppity and told the English to go back home. They did, but it was a long and costly process, especially since we had to borrow the money from them to pay the Revolutionary War soldiers in our nation who fought the war. Yup, England lost the war, but they ended up with all the money. I guess it wasn't their first rodeo.

President Nixon finished the financial reset by taking the U.S. dollar off the gold standard. Things backed by gold tend to be pretty stable as a store of value. Perhaps the Federal Reserve sold its gold or gave it away to friends. Once the dollar became unhinged from the price of gold, the dollar changed in value according to world events, human insight, or anything unusual that happened involving America.

God's reset of America is going to be far more widespread than politics and finances. The Bride of Christ has some things she has to do for her Beloved before the globalists get their chance for a one-world government, run of course, by them. Their money, including the people they buy and sell with it to serve them, are going to be exposed and judged not by our justice, but by God's justice, which is perfect.

What emerges after God's great reset will be a world that is not controlled by evil and a church that will do what God wants done on the earth. He will use both natural and supernatural acts to reset the "normal" that we have all become accustomed to. The Heavenly Host (angels) will assist the church in her efforts. Get used to living in both the earthly realm, as well as the supernatural realm. We were created for this time in history.

[email protected]

