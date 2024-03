(MIAMI HERALD) -- Several feet underground lay a skeleton surrounded by pottery and adorned with gold. The rich burial in Panama went unnoticed for more than a thousand years. Not anymore.

Archaeologists uncovered the treasure-filled grave during excavations at El Caño Archaeological Park, Panama’s Ministry of Culture said in a March 1 news release.

The pre-Hispanic burial contained an elite lord from the local Coclé culture and dated between 750 A.D. and 800 A.D., archaeologists said.

