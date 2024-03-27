Google insults us with AI censorship

Matt Taibbi and Racket News did an informative piece on how Google applies artificial intelligence to censor news and opinion on the internet, linking its demands to advertising placement. The piece described how nonsensical AI is, citing several examples, but it is the censorship itself that is the rub, not the details of how it is applied.

It requires a remarkable arrogance by a company of individuals to assume they are qualified and capable of determining what people should read, discuss, debate and believe.

Consider history. What might have been if King George III controlled Google and Patrick Henry's liberty or death speech was determined to be violent, hateful and thus censored?

Here's just one quote:

"It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace – but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"

The internet censors and AI advocates would be all over that quote. It urges violence. It makes a religious statement. It even calls for people to die for a cause.

How would Google's artificial intelligence censors deal with the news the England lost the battle of Hastings in 1066? Would the Saxons be asking each other, "Who are these guys?" Or how would the Roman emperor's AI operation have dealt with that troublemaker Jesus Christ?

Would the attack upon Pearl Harbor or the World Trade Center have made it to internet via Google News, or be spread by word of month?

The power-hungry's thirst for conformity requires total suppression of all that is of value within basic human nature, starting with the fact we talk to each other, and some of us actually listen to what is said. Google wants us to talk, but only on its terms, and it sends a non-human to do the censoring.

In the beginning, Google would accept a bribe to place a website higher in the list of subject matter searches. Google called it "placement." Google ranked keywords as a guide to whether or not a site might be useful if listed in response to a search. So website developers responded to key word searches by typing that key word over and over, placing the content in white type on a white page to boost search engine response.

View it this way. You put your money in the vending machine, and the machine chooses any one of 24 items in stock, and spits it out for you. Your money, the machine's choice.

In the darks ages, as far back as 1990 perhaps, the home computer was a remarkable experience, but often threatening. After 30 years, it is a useful tool mastered by everyone including pre-elementary school aged children. Today searching for information is no longer a mystery.

There is a public trust implied in all this. It is the belief you can find anything out by searching the web. Search engines enable that. As a result, the Google attempt, and attempts by others, to restrict access to information by financially starving websites based upon content, is suicidal.

The response has been rapid. The old newspaper subscription system rises again. The marketplace of ideas is restored, and the individual is free to choose. Google and its AI must realize their mission is access. It is not censorship. If Google determines it is only going to direct advertising to Democrat-supporting websites, that's fine. But trying to do that through stealth and characterizing it as "intelligent" is insulting.

Coincidentally, at the same time Google's AI had its "Vanguard rocket launch" failure, Donald Trump made a cool $4 billion catapulting him into the world's list of the most wealthy billionaires. Trump's Media and Technology Group owns Truth Social, which was born out of a frustration with Google and social media censorship.

There is cosmic justice, even among the world's 500 wealthiest of the wealthy.

