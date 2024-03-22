GOP rep slams door in face of pro-Palestinian protesters harassing him through halls of Congress

Harold Hutchison

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia posted video of himself slamming the door in the face of pro-Palestinian protesters who harassed him in the halls of Congress Thursday.

The video shows the protesters following Collins, demanding he stop funding for Israel, which has been carrying out military operations after the radical terrorist group Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages. Collins initially had a friendly tone toward the protesters before their tone grew more aggressive.

“Hamas big mad,” Collins said as the video was posted on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s response would “echo for generations” in the wake of the attack. Netanyahu greenlit an operation to send Israeli forces into Rafah, a Hamas stronghold in the southern area of the Gaza Strip, on Friday.

“Let me ask you a question,” Collins said in the video. “You hate Jewish people?”

One of the protesters, who wore a red shirt saying “Genocide my red line,” responded by saying they were Jewish.

“What do you think about October the 7th?” Collins asked one of the protesters, who wore a head covering. The video cut away from the protester’s response.

“We protect Israel, and God will bless us,” Collins said later in the video.

Protests of President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic terrorist group disrupted operations in a House office building on Oct. 18, while Republican Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee had a heated exchange with protesters on March 6.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan called on Democrats to vote for an uncommitted slate of delegates in protest of Biden’s support for Israel on Feb. 18. The protest vote garnered significant support in Michigan, Washington and several Super Tuesday states.

At the end of the video, Collins entered an office and closed the door in the protesters’ face. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

