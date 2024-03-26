Governor signs 'Strippers' Bill of Rights' into law

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state signed a “Strippers’ Bill of Rights” into law on Monday to protect persons who work in the adult entertainment industry.

Senate Bill 6105 requires that adult entertainment establishments train employees to prevent unprofessional or unlawful behavior — including sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, human trafficking and conflict with patrons, among others — as well as set up “panic buttons” across the venue for entertainers to alert security. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

“This bill helps ensure that adult entertainment establishments are safe for workers and provides training to the entire workforce and prevents worker exploitation,” Inslee remarked at the signing ceremony. “It’s pretty simple why we’re passing this bill. These are working folks and working people deserve safety in the environment in which they work.”

The law also requires venues to record any allegations of sexual harassment, prostitution or violence by a customer as well as procure their name and other identifying information. It is required to bar these individuals from entry for three years as well as share the information with other adult entertainment venues owned by the same entity.

“Strippers are workers, and they should be given the same rights and protections as any other labor force. If they are employed at a legal establishment in Washington, they deserve the safeguards that other workers are entitled to, including protection from exploitation, violence, and wage enforcement,” Democratic state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, the bill’s chief sponsor, said in a February press release. “It is crucial that we confront the stigma surrounding adult entertainment and recognize the humanity of those involved in the industry. Turning a blind eye to the exploitation and vulnerability faced by adult entertainers serves only to perpetuate injustice and harm. We need to recognize the rights of all workers to safeguard their well-being.”

The law also standardizes the fees that venues may charge adult entertainers, which is now capped at $150 or 30% of the amount they earn on a shift, whichever is lesser.

The law makes the issuance of liquor and cannabis licenses to adult entertainment venues conditional on compliance with these protections.

Strippers are Workers, an organization that advocated for the law’s passage, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

