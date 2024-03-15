Greatest Show on Earth: The Hur report hearing

Come one, come all, to the amazing circus surrounding the Hur report, which concerns Joe Biden's illegal removal and sharing of classified U.S. documents dating from 1979 forward.

In ring No. 1, ringmaster Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., asked Special Counsel Robert Hur at the House Judiciary Committee hearing, "But you are a Republican, though, aren't you?" How's this pertinent to the report? Johnson is a Democrat. Johnson was trying to imply the Hur report has a political bias. Does that mean we should only expect Johnson to ask stupid, moronic, biased, politically driven questions, just because he's a Democrat? Biden's Democrat attorney general, Merrick Garland, approved the Hur report. Is Garland's "approval" the real reason that Biden wasn't indicted? Hur specifically says, "I did not sanitize my explanation. I did not disparage the president unfairly. … I explained to the attorney general my decision and the reasons for it. That is what I was required [to do]."

In ring No. 2, we have the high-wire act with Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. While this was a hearing on the Hur report, paid for by taxpayers' dollars, Cori Bush "didn't even bother to ask Hur any questions and instead gave a 5-minute speech [accusing] Trump of being the 'white supremacist in chief.'" How is Trump involved? Didn't anyone tell Cori that the Trump Derangement Syndrome meeting was two doors down on the left? Biden and the Democrats will somehow show Trump is responsible for Joe illegally removing classified documents since 1979 and stashing them in his garage beside the Corvette.

In ring No. 3, we have the elephant ridden by the man with the pirate-skullcap pushing the "Nadler/Raskin narrative." Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and pirate-skullcap-wearer Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., continually tried to push forward a narrative by stating, "The special counsel exonerated President Biden." Is that what the report said? Let's ask Robert Hur … who wrote the report. Concerning "exoneration," Hur says, "That is not what my report does."

"When asked again if his report is a 'total and complete exoneration,' Hur said, 'that is not what the report says.'" Hur stated, "The word exoneration does not appear anywhere in my report, and that is not my conclusion." Jerry and Jamie, are you paying attention this time?

Then we come to everyone's loathed, unfunny clown, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Look at some of Schiff's statements and questions he asked Hur:

"You disparaged him [Biden] in terms you had to know would have a maximal political impact. You understood your report would be public, right?"

"What you did write was a deeply prejudicial to the interests of the president, you say it wasn't political, and yet you must have understood."

"What is in the rules is you don't gratuitously do things to prejudice the subject of an investigation … you don't gratuitously add language that you know will be useful in a political campaign. You were not born yesterday. You understood exactly what you were doing. It was a choice."

Wow! What sanctimonious accusations. Let's apply what Schiff said … to Schiff.

When Donald Trump was president, Schiff, chairing of the House Intelligence Committee, led an investigation into a perfectly fine telephone conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian president. Schiff pretended to read a transcript of the conversation – live on television. Everything Schiff said was a lie. He later called it a "parody," but anyone watching thought Schiff was reading a transcript of the conversation, as was Schiff's intention.

So, turning Schiff's words back on him, "You disparaged him [Trump] in terms you had to know would have a maximal political impact. You understood your report would be public, right?"

Congressman Schiff, "What you did write was a deeply prejudicial to the interests of … president [Trump], you say it wasn't political, and yet you must have understood."

And, "You don't gratuitously do things to prejudice the subject of an investigation … you don't gratuitously add language that you know will be useful in a political campaign. You were not born yesterday. You understood exactly what you were doing. It was a choice."

The House of Representatives censured Schiff after his transcript stunt because of "falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information." In response Schiff stated, "I thank you. You honor me." Schiff needs "honoring" by the rest of us extending the "left boot of fellowship" as he is removed from Congress. Schiff is referred to as "the most flagrant huckster of hysteria," "an amoral sociopath," and he's been "spreading destructive information for years" about things "Schiff just made … up." The congressman and now U.S. Senate candidate is notorious for misrepresenting information he claims "to be holding in secret."

Schiff and his cohorts wasted 3-plus years of taxpayer money on "witch hunts" to "trash and smear" President Trump, who was exonerated. Should Schiff pay back the American taxpayer for all the wasted money? At least his salary should be docked. California needs to wake up and vote for Steve Garvey for Senate.

Biden, the biggest clown, says, "I just found all the classified stuff downstairs," and the report says "[he] didn't remember anything about how classified documents about Afghanistan made there way into his garage."

"Answering" Hur's questions, the report shows Biden stated, "don't know," "don't recall," or "I have no god**mn idea," more than 100 times.

Concerning motives for stealing classified documents, page 231 of the Hur report states, "President Biden had strong motivations to ignore the proper procedures for safeguarding the classified information in his notebooks … because he decided months before leaving office to write a book" to "buttress his legacy as a world leader." Biden was to be paid $8 million for the book. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan stated Biden's motives are the oldest in the book – "pride and money."

Concerning Biden's stealing of classified documents, Democrats are like the three little monkeys statue, "hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil," except the way they apply it today is "see no truth, hear no truth, speak no truth." Kind of makes you want to throw your popcorn.

The Democrat Brothers and Biden & Buddies Circus is the worst show on earth.

