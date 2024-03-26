A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Groom forgets he put bride's wedding dress on top of car, speeds away

'You love me so much that you forgot my wedding gown on top of the damn car?!'

Published March 26, 2024 at 6:52pm
Tom and Lindel Cain (Facebook)

(OUTKICK) -- It's going to be a long couple of months and years before this groom is back in good graces with his future wife.

According to soon-to-be bride Lindel Cain, she and fiancée Tom are currently asking the public's help in trying to find her $2,000+ wedding gown after her fiancée mistakenly left it on top of the car before driving away.

Sure, Tom - we'll believe it was ‘a mistake.’ (Also, there's just something hilarious that his name is Tom. If it wasn't going to be Chad, Tom is the next best name to yell at.)

Read the full story ›

