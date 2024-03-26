Groom forgets he put bride's wedding dress on top of car, speeds away

(OUTKICK) -- It's going to be a long couple of months and years before this groom is back in good graces with his future wife.

According to soon-to-be bride Lindel Cain, she and fiancée Tom are currently asking the public's help in trying to find her $2,000+ wedding gown after her fiancée mistakenly left it on top of the car before driving away.

Sure, Tom - we'll believe it was ‘a mistake.’ (Also, there's just something hilarious that his name is Tom. If it wasn't going to be Chad, Tom is the next best name to yell at.)

