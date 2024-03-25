Grounded! Boeing CEO to step down amid slew of safety concerns

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024, according to a message he sent to employees on Monday.

Boeing is a top jet manufacturer and has had numerous issues prompting safety concerns, including several incidents in March alone. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found several possible concerns with the company’s safety operations in a February report mandated by Congress after crashes in 2018 and 2019 that resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

“My decision to step down as CEO at the end of this year is one the board has been prepared for and will result in a number of changes at a management and governance level moving forward,” Calhoun wrote in the message.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Are you concerned about flying on planes made by Boeing? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (3 Votes) 50% (3 Votes)

“As we begin this period of transition, I want to assure you, we will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do,” he concluded.

Boeing did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!