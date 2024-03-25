A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Scandals U.S.THE UNFRIENDLY SKIES

Grounded! Boeing CEO to step down amid slew of safety concerns

Top jet maker had numerous issues, including several incidents in March alone

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 25, 2024 at 8:59am

S""

(Pixabay)

Boeing 737

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024, according to a message he sent to employees on Monday.

Boeing is a top jet manufacturer and has had numerous issues prompting safety concerns, including several incidents in March alone. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found several possible concerns with the company’s safety operations in a February report mandated by Congress after crashes in 2018 and 2019 that resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

“My decision to step down as CEO at the end of this year is one the board has been prepared for and will result in a number of changes at a management and governance level moving forward,” Calhoun wrote in the message.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Are you concerned about flying on planes made by Boeing?

“As we begin this period of transition, I want to assure you, we will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do,” he concluded.

Boeing did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kristi Noem signed law exempting huge Chinese Communist-tied company from land-leasing ban
Restaurants forced to cut jobs as governor's minimum-wage hike looms
County jails still using COVID protocols to reduce inmate population
Netanyahu cancels delegation to U.S. as U.N. Security Council backs ceasefire
U.S. abstains from vote, allows U.N. to pass Gaza ceasefire resolution for first time
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×