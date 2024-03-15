A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel Politics U.S.GLOBAL INSECURITY

Hamas caucus throws 'Islamophobia' card after inconvenient truths pointed out on Ilhan Omar

Omar: 'It was Israel that refused to send negotiators to be at the table to carve out'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 15, 2024 at 4:43pm
Ilhan Omar (Photo courtesy Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

Ilhan Omar (Photo courtesy Lorie Shaull, Flickr)

(RED STATE) – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared on CNN Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war including alleged ceasefire negotiations that are reportedly on again, off again. During the segment, Omar criticized Israel for allegedly not showing up for the latest round of negotiations in Egypt.

"It was Israel that refused to send negotiators to be at the table to carve out," Omar stated. "You have to remember that a ceasefire is not something that happens magically. It is a process that is negotiated by different parties that have interests."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Israel, of course, is not interested in a ceasefire as long as Hamas has Israeli hostages, a fact Omar demurred on in her remarks where she continued to act like Hamas terrorists were being honest brokers, all while accusing Israel's defenders of dishonesty.

TRENDING: Is Laken Riley's life worth less than George Floyd's?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Conservatives chafe at GOP plan to lock in Homeland Security spending with no border changes
1st maritime aid shipments arrive on Gaza's shores as Hamas threat looms nearby
Federal court halts Biden's corporate emissions disclosure rule
Former Trump White House aide asks Supreme Court to pause his prison sentence
The missile dilemma facing the Marines
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×