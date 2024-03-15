Hamas caucus throws 'Islamophobia' card after inconvenient truths pointed out on Ilhan Omar

(RED STATE) – Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared on CNN Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war including alleged ceasefire negotiations that are reportedly on again, off again. During the segment, Omar criticized Israel for allegedly not showing up for the latest round of negotiations in Egypt.

"It was Israel that refused to send negotiators to be at the table to carve out," Omar stated. "You have to remember that a ceasefire is not something that happens magically. It is a process that is negotiated by different parties that have interests."

Israel, of course, is not interested in a ceasefire as long as Hamas has Israeli hostages, a fact Omar demurred on in her remarks where she continued to act like Hamas terrorists were being honest brokers, all while accusing Israel's defenders of dishonesty.

