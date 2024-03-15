A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hamas demands 50 released prisoners for every female soldier

Terrorist group wants its terms for hostage deal to be carried in 3 stages

By Around the Web
Published March 15, 2024 at 4:47pm
Hamas prisoners sat on the street, stripped to their underwear, as they waited to be loaded onto truck

(JERUSALEM POST) – Hamas has revealed its proposed terms for a hostage deal that was passed along to Israeli officials, including releasing 50 prisoners for every female soldier, and a permanent ceasefire, according to a report on Friday by Qatari stated-owned news source Al-Jazeera.

According to the report, Hamas wants its terms for a hostage deal to be carried in three stages, with each stage lasting 42 days.

Allegedly, the group demanded that during the first stage the IDF must withdraw from Rashid street and Salah al-Din street in Gaza, so that displaced civilians can return to their homes.

Read the full story ›

