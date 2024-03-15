Hamas demands 50 released prisoners for every female soldier

(JERUSALEM POST) – Hamas has revealed its proposed terms for a hostage deal that was passed along to Israeli officials, including releasing 50 prisoners for every female soldier, and a permanent ceasefire, according to a report on Friday by Qatari stated-owned news source Al-Jazeera.

According to the report, Hamas wants its terms for a hostage deal to be carried in three stages, with each stage lasting 42 days.

Allegedly, the group demanded that during the first stage the IDF must withdraw from Rashid street and Salah al-Din street in Gaza, so that displaced civilians can return to their homes.

