Israel World

Hamas could be expelled from Qatar if deal not reached

Arab negotiators aiming for an urgent two-day ceasefire before the beginning of Ramadan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2024 at 4:44pm
Hamas terrorists (Wikimedia Commons)

Hamas terrorists

(JERUSALEM POST) – The Wall Street Journal published an interview with Senior Hamas official Husam Badran on Saturday, discussing Hamas's hard-line stance of only agreeing to a permanent ceasefire and shedding light on details of the negotiation process that are lesser known to the public.

Badran begins the interview by claiming that Hamas is still willing to negotiate a ceasefire deal, saying claims of Hamas disinterest come from Israel and America. “We didn’t declare negotiations have been stopped. We are the party most keen to stop this war,” he said.

According to Egyptian and Hamas officials, Qatar has threatened to expel Hamas officially from their base in Doha if they don't come to an agreement, but Badran denied this claim.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
